Englewood Music Fest returns this weekend in Chicago

The second annual Englewood Music Fest returns this weekend, and it features some big names.

Chicago Alderwoman Stephanie Coleman from the 16th Ward told FOX 32 who is headlining the event.

"Kindred and the Family Soul, for our R&B, our neo soul. Juvenile the great from New Orleans is coming to turn it up, and we've got Chicago’s own Katie Got Bandz for our young people," Coleman said.

The Englewood Music Fest is happening this Saturday, and it's free.

More information can be found on EnglewoodMusicFest.com.