Man shot several times during fight in Englewood: police

A man was shot during an argument with two others in Englewood early Friday morning.

Police say the victim, 46, had gotten in a fight with two unknown offenders in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue at 1:25 a.m.

The offenders pulled out handguns and fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg and two to the torso.

No arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate.