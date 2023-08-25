Expand / Collapse search

Man shot several times during fight in Englewood: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument with two others in Englewood early Friday morning. 

Police say the victim, 46, had gotten in a fight with two unknown offenders in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue at 1:25 a.m.

The offenders pulled out handguns and fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing. 

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg and two to the torso. 

No arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate. 