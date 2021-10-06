Entire 5th grade class in La Grange Park placed in quarantine

A classroom quarantine is in effect at an elementary school in La Grange Park after three students tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Students in one fifth grade class at Brook Park Elementary School packed up their materials and headed home to quarantine on Friday.

Although Brook Park has had 13 students test positive since the start of the school year, this is the first case that warranted a quarantine because multiple students were from one class.

Brookfield Lagrange-Park School District 95 Superintendent Mark Kuzniewski says the students who tested positive had worked closely together on a project in class.

He said four children initially showed symptoms, but after three tested positive the school took action.

Kuzniewski says the quarantined students are now learning remotely.

"Between Tuesday and Friday, three of those four students had become positive and we were notified and our nurses, who do an amazing job here in District 95, followed their protocols,"Kuzniewski said. "We followed up with Cook County Health Department, and as a result of that followup, they requested that we shut down that classroom for 14 days."

"One thing we learned to do really well last year during the pandemic is how to do remote learning as well as we can," he said. "Our teachers, having done it before, were able to seamlessly transition right to a remote model."

And some parents at the school said they are happy with the protocols in place to protect their children.

Still, parent Debi Owen Said the initial news was frightening.

"I was very terrified at first," she said. "And then when I read the email, talked to the staff, I felt very at ease because at least they got them all out."

"They’re doing a great job. They're communicating very well," said Michael Prokop, another parent. "They do a great job of contact tracing and letting people know if your kids were in contact with anybody or if they believe anyone was in contact with them."

The school has about 1,000 students. The 24 students in quarantine are expected to return to class on Oct. 13.