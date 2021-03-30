Entire block evacuated in Wrightwood for hazmat incident: police

article

An entire neighborhood block was evacuated Tuesday morning for a hazardous materials incident in Wrightwood on the Southwest Side.

The Department of Water Management was working in the 2800 block of West 81st Street about 7:20 a.m. when "something broke," according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The block was then evacuated for a hazmat response, police said.

Saint Thomas More Roman Catholic Church is located in that block.

A spokesperson for the Water Department didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.