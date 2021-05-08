EPA orders Lightfoot to halt General Iron's permit for facility on southeast side of Chicago

The Chief of the Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Mayor Lori Lightfoot to halt General Iron's permit for a facility on the southeast side.

The proposed facility has been the focus of protests for months.

Opponents say the car shredding operation is a high pollutant that was pushed out of a northside community over health hazards.

The EPA Chief says he too has serious concerns, and wants the permit delayed until a thorough pollution assessment can be completed.