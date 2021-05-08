EPA orders Lightfoot to halt General Iron's permit for facility on southeast side of Chicago
CHICAGO - The Chief of the Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Mayor Lori Lightfoot to halt General Iron's permit for a facility on the southeast side.
The proposed facility has been the focus of protests for months.
Opponents say the car shredding operation is a high pollutant that was pushed out of a northside community over health hazards.
Advertisement
The EPA Chief says he too has serious concerns, and wants the permit delayed until a thorough pollution assessment can be completed.