EPA orders Lightfoot to halt General Iron's permit for facility on southeast side of Chicago

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Environment
CHICAGO - The Chief of the Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Mayor Lori Lightfoot to halt General Iron's permit for a facility on the southeast side.

The proposed facility has been the focus of protests for months.

Opponents say the car shredding operation is a high pollutant that was pushed out of a northside community over health hazards.

The EPA Chief says he too has serious concerns, and wants the permit delayed until a thorough pollution assessment can be completed.