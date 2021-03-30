Evanston bookstore joins price fixing lawsuit against Amazon

A bookstore in Evanston has joined a lawsuit against Amazon, accusing the retail giant of price fixing.



Nina Barrett of Bookends & Beginnings claims Amazon's scheme makes it impossible for other retailers to sell their books.

According to the suit, Amazon has contracts with the nation's five biggest publishers, which blocks them from giving other retailers better prices.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The suit, filed in New York, aims to stop the anti-competitive practice.