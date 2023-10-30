Evanston City Council to hold preliminary vote on Northwestern rezoning for Ryan Field project

The Evanston City Council is scheduled to conduct a preliminary vote on Monday regarding the rezoning request made by Northwestern University, which is deemed necessary for the advancement of the new Ryan Field project.

The proposed re-zoning includes provisions that would allow for concerts to take place at the stadium. However, this idea has garnered opposition from many members of the community, who are concerned about the potential noise and traffic issues associated with such events.

Northwestern University contends that these concerts are essential to the project's financial viability. Nonetheless, Evanston's Land Use Commission recently voted against allowing the concerts by a margin of 7-2.

FOX 32 Chicago had the opportunity to speak with Michael Blake, a Northwestern alumnus, who is set to present his support for the rezoning.

"I would say to the detractors: I hear you. We hear you. However, six concerts would create more jobs, more opportunities, and could be transformational for six generations. For the better, not the worse," Blake said.

The final vote on the rezoning request is scheduled for November 13, at which point the council will make a definitive decision regarding the project's future.