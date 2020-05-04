Evanston fire displaces family of 4

article

A family was displaced after a fire tore through their home Saturday in north suburban Evanston.

Crews were called about 7:37 p.m. to the blaze at the single-family ranch home in the 1500 block of Cleveland Street, the Evanston fire department said.

The family of four was alerted by a smoke detector and escaped, fire officials said. No one was hurt, but the family was displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them with housing.

The fire appeared to originate from the kitchen, fire officials said. The investigation is ongoing.