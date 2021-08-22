Evanston firefighters rescue three people from Lake Michigan

Three people were rescued from Lake Michigan by Evanston Fire Department staff this weekend.

On Saturday, a man kayaking off Dempster Street Beach to watch the Chicago Air Show got into trouble. His kayak filled with water and he decided to jump out. Firefighters pulled him out just before it got dark. He was not injured.

On Sunday morning, two Northwestern University students were playing football on the beach when the ball went into the water. One of the men went into the water to get the ball and the current pulled him out. The second student went in and got pulled out too.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Evanston fire department rescue swimmers and personnel on jet skis got both men out safely.

The Evanston Fire Department said that the conditions on Lake Michigan were too dangerous for swimming.