Evanston high schooler creates website to help people find at-home COVID tests

An Evanston high school freshman is at it again.

Back in March, Eli Coustan created a website that made it easier for people to find vaccine appointments.

Now, he has a new venture.

Coustan is setting his sites on testing.

He has created a new website called findacovidtest.org.

It helps you find and order at-home tests.

Coustan says it's different from many other websites, which often just tell you where you can buy the tests, instead of noting if they are in stock.

The freshman created the idea after his family had some trouble finding tests.