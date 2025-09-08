Chicago suburb alerts residents to possible ICE activity as Trump admin ramps up enforcement

The Brief Evanston officials warned residents about possible immigration enforcement operations in the city. The announcement follows President Trump's push to crack down on crime in Chicago. Evanston officials emphasized resources, rights, and the importance of community solidarity.



The City of Evanston is warning residents that federal immigration agents may be present in the community in the coming days, following signals from the Trump administration about ramped-up enforcement in the Chicago area.

What we know:

Late this weekend, city officials said they were informed about the likelihood of ICE activity in Evanston.

The city encouraged residents to report sightings of federal agents to the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights hotline at 855-435-7693 or icirr.org.

Evanston also shared immigration resources from the city, the State of Illinois, and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to help residents understand their rights and seek support.

City leaders stressed that Evanston police officers will continue to wear clearly marked uniforms or vests to distinguish themselves from federal agents. Residents who encounter suspicious or unmarked individuals claiming to be law enforcement are urged to call 911 or file a complaint with the Evanston Police Department.

"In Evanston, we welcome our immigrant and refugee neighbors and protect each other," the city said in its statement. "We will do all we can to safeguard our community and keep Evanston families together."

The backstory:

The warning comes as President Donald Trump has renewed his focus on Chicago, repeatedly citing violent crime as justification for tougher federal intervention.

Over the weekend, Trump pointed to recent shootings in Chicago and doubled down on plans to target immigration enforcement. He also defended a Truth Social post featuring an AI-generated image of himself styled as a Vietnam War movie character with the caption "Chipocalypse Now," a post that critics said threatened deportations and military action in the city.

When pressed, Trump said his administration’s approach was about "cleaning up cities," not war. Still, he has suggested deploying the National Guard to Chicago, calling it "a mess."

What we don't know:

The City of Evanston did not say exactly when or where ICE activity might take place.

What's next:

Evanston officials said they will continue to share updates and "well-sourced information from credible sources" as it becomes available.

"During this time of uncertainty and fear, it is critical to maintain a strong sense of community, as well as provide accurate information," the city said.