Evanston kindergarten teacher wins Golden Apple Award

An Evanston kindergarten teacher received a big honor on Monday morning.

Golden Apple made a surprise visit to the Willard Elementary School where they presented teacher Meghan Rice with the prestigious Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching.

The award recognizes and honors outstanding teachers for their roles in having lasting, positive effects on students’ lives and building stronger communities.

"Just overwhelmed. Incredibly excited to have this surprise. I just feel so honored," Rice said.

Rice is just one of 10 teacher award recipients in Illinois.

"These outstanding teachers transform the lives of students, schools, and communities over the course of their careers. Their resilience and perseverance in this past year–and their career — has been nothing short of amazing," said Golden Apple President Alan Mather.

"Our 2021 award recipients will now join us in our mission to impact the lives of even more students by supporting the next generation of highly effective teachers through our two teacher preparation programs — the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs."

Winners of the 2021 teaching award were selected from over 700 nominees, a record for the organization.