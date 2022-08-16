Evanston launching guarantee income pilot program

Evanston is testing out a guaranteed income program

The city launched its pilot this week, seeking 150 residents to receive $500 a month for one year.

Gary, Indiana was the first in the Chicagoland area to complete this program and leaders say participants were able to make personal and economic advancements that public aid doesn't always support.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"For the last 40 years in America, we have made it harder for folks to qualify for public assistance," said Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss. "Simply puts cash in their hands, trusting them to know what they need to do with that support."

Eligible residents will be randomly selected to participate.

Applications are now available on the city of Evanston’s website.