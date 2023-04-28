Evanston man accused of battering family member

An Evanston man is accused of battering a family member last month.

Adam Browne, 36, faces one felony count of aggravated battery of a victim over the age of 60 and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

At about 11 a.m. on March 17, Evanston police responded to a battery in the 900 block of Michigan Avenue.

The caller stated that he was being battered by a family member, later identified as Browne.

According to police, the battery occurred in the street and was interrupted by a witness, causing Browne to flee the scene on foot. The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

When officers arrived, they learned that Browne was potentially an emotionally disturbed person with access to firearms that were located at his residence in the 900 block of Michigan Avenue.

Officers suspected that Browne may have fled to his residence, giving him access to those firearms.

Due to these circumstances, a soft lockdown was ordered for area schools.

It was determined that Browne was not at his residence or in the area and the lockdowns were lifted.

At about 5:50 p.m. Thursday, detectives located Browne at his residence and he was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged accordingly. He is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.