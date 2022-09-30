Evanston man charged with armed robbery of 2 postal workers

A man is in custody after two U.S. Postal Service carriers were robbed at gunpoint in Evanston this week.

Police say, with the help of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, they identified and found the suspect's vehicle on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Ridge Avenue.

The driver, 32-year-old Everett Pullett of Evanston, matched the description of the robbery suspect and had outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and his home was searched.

Police found a Glock 36 handgun, proceeds from the robbery and clothing worn during the incidents.

Police say they found this Glock 36 at the suspect's home. | Evanston Police

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Pullet faces three felony charges for a robbery on Monroe Street at 4 p.m. Monday and another at 11 a.m. on Nathaniel Avenue Tuesday.

Police are still searching for a second offender in Monday's robbery.

Pullett appeared in court Friday.

Armed robbery of a postal employee is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.