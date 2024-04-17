Evanston man and convicted felon faces slew of charges from burglary to unlawful use of a weapon

Police have arrested an Evanston man sought in connection with a burglary earlier this year.

Camden Wall, 19, was taken into custody on April 10 around 7 p.m. following a sighting by Evanston police in an alley within the 2000 block of Dewey. When officers attempted to detain him, Wall allegedly attempted to flee on foot, prompting a pursuit.

After a brief chase, police took Wall into custody. A loaded SpringfieldXDS .45 caliber handgun concealed in Wall's pant leg was recovered, authorities said.

Wall did not have a FOID card or concealed carry license, making possession of the firearm illegal. Furthermore, he is a convicted felon.

Handgun recovered from Walls pant leg | Evanston Police Department

Wall's arrest was linked to a burglary reported on Jan. 23, for which he faces a felony charge. Additionally, he has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and criminal trespass in connection to an incident on Jan. 21.

Moreover, Wall had several outstanding arrest warrants from other jurisdictions, officials said.

After his arrest, Wall allegedly attempted to escape police custody while at a hospital but was quickly taken back into custody. He faces additional charges related to the escape attempt.

Wall is currently detained by the Cook County Sheriff, with his next court appearance scheduled for April 18 in Skokie.