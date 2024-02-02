Evanston man shatters car's windshield, sunroof while Chicago mom and daughter were inside: police

A 33-year-old Evanston man was taken into custody on Friday after damaging a vehicle occupied by a mother and daughter from Chicago.

Around 3:50 p.m., Evanston police say they witnessed a man on top of a Toyota Rav 4 near Emerson Street and Dodge Avenue. The man was allegedly damaging the vehicle, which was occupied by a 51-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter.

Police attempted to intervene, but they said the unarmed man appeared combative. Police then called for backup and when additional officers arrived, they observed the man still on top of the vehicle but that the mother and daughter had exited safely.

Police initiated deescalation efforts but were unsuccessful. Officers then moved forward with removing the man from the top of the vehicle, but he resisted. When an officer pulled out their taser, police say the man grabbed it and eventually the taser was used to subdue the suspect.

The man was arrested and transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment due to laceration injuries he sustained during the incident. Charges are pending.

The vehicle's windshield and sunroof were shattered, and there was also damage to the sheet metal and the car's interior.

Additionally, an officer sustained a minor hand injury during the incident.