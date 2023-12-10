Symbolic menorah lighting in Evanston calls for release of hostages held by Hamas

A symbolic menorah lighting took place on Sunday in Evanston, with a unique focus on a plea for the release of hostages held by Hamas. The 6-foot LED menorah serves as a beacon of hope and solidarity during this Hanukkah season.

Organized by the Chabad of Evanston, the event welcomed participants from all walks of life to come together in prayer and reflection. Attendees engaged in traditional Hanukkah rituals, sang songs, and enjoyed festive entertainment, including a magic show. The gathering aimed to spread a message of unity and support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict.

"Hanukkah is the time when we shine our light. We tell the world that we will not cower to fear or terror. Our light shines through the darkest moments. And we know that our prayers were answered at a very hard and dark time for our dear congregants, friends and neighbors … so we will continue to pray and shine light and give off the message of goodness and kindness to the world through the light of Hanukkah and pray that the rest of the hostages get released," said Rabbi Meir Hecht.

The menorah lighting carried a poignant significance, dedicated to the release of all hostages held captive by Hamas. The Chabad of Evanston has been directly touched by this issue, as two of its members, Judith and Natalie Raanan, were released from Hamas captivity in October. While the Raanans are still in the process of recovery and did not attend the event, the community rallied together to express their hopes for peace and freedom.

The menorah, standing tall and bright, symbolized the resilience and strength of those affected by the conflict overseas.