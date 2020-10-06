Evanston police host ‘National Night Out’ event amid pandemic

A suburban police department made its 'National Night Out' event happen, while most of the nationwide events were canceled this year because of the pandemic.

The city of Evanston held three national night out events Tuesday. FOX 32’s Nate Rodgers spent the day at Twiggs Park speaking with residents and police.

Evanston’s police chief said officers should be networking with the community every chance they get. He also said residents must consider officers’ lives as well.

“People should feel comfortable to approach any officer on the street,” said Evanston Police Commander Jason Garner.

There was one goal at the event: Evanston residents, local leaders and police coming together simply to get to know each other.

Young people participated in a scavenger hunt, while others were seen snapping selfies with the police chief.

And if you love fried chicken, this was certainly the place to be.

“Harold’s chicken is always good,” said Evanston resident Charlotte Kovacs.

Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook says with racial tensions at an all-time high nationwide, there has to be work done on both sides.

“We don’t wake up in the morning and say we’re gonna kill somebody. Fact is that does happen. We need to analyze why,” Cook said.

Just recently, the city of Evanston created a Civilian Review Board. Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty has hosted several virtual question and answer gatherings.

The mayor has also pledged a 90-day use of force review.

In addition to all the dialogue and fun held at the event, the group also led a prayer vigil for residents that died this year.