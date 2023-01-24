Efforts underway in Cook County to combat vehicle thefts

Motor vehicle thefts are on the rise with thieves particularly targeting Hyundais and Kias.

In an effort to fight this alarming trend, Evanston police launched a series of upcoming events to give away steering wheel clubs.

In order to take advantage of the programs, officials say you must live or work in Evanston and own or lease a Hyundai manufactured prior to 2021.

Meanwhile, the Cook County Sheriff's Office and the Chicago Police Department are teaming up to curb the disturbing uptick in vehicle thefts.

They, too, are offering steering wheel locks to residents and encouraging community members to sign up for a vehicle tracking program.

"Our strategy included a data analysis which shows that the top vehicles being stolen are Hyundais, Kias, Chevys, Fords and Dodges, with Kias and Hyundais seeing the biggest increase so far in 2022 and so far year-to-date," said CPD Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott. "In addition, these vehicles are increasingly being used at an alarming rate in violent crimes, including homicides, shootings and robberies."

Evanston police will be giving away steering wheel locks Wednesday, Friday and Monday.

Pre-registration is required.