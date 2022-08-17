Evanston police make arrest in shooting of 13-year-old girl

Evanston police have made an arrest in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl last month that left her critically wounded.

The girl was at a gathering on July 25 in the backyard of a residence in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue when a gunman fired shots at her and a group of juveniles from over a fence, police said.

She was shot in the neck and transported by the Evanston Fire Department to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital, then subsequently transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Police are holding 2:30 p.m. news conference Wednesday where they will announce the charges.

Police said at the time that the shooting was not random but the girl was not the intended target.