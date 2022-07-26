Girl, 13, in critical condition after unknown gunman shot at juveniles in Evanston

A 13-year-old girl was critically wounded when an unknown gunman peered over a backyard fence in Evanston Monday night and fired shots at a group of juveniles.

Police say teen was at a backyard gathering when the gunshots rang out just after 6 p.m. It happened near Dempster and Fowler.

The 13-year-old was shot in the neck and is in critical condition at Lurie Children's Hospital.

Police say other teens were also at the gathering and believe the gunman, who fired at least 10 rounds over a fence, may have been targeting someone else there.

Police tell FOX 32 Chicago no one else was injured.

The gunman is still on the loose.

"The victim was attending a party, a gathering of juveniles in the backyard of a residence. An unknown gunman approached and fired at least 10 rounds over a fence into the rear of the backyard. The unknown gunman then fled the scene," said Evanston Police Sgt. Kenny Carter. "Although this does not appear to be a random act, our preliminary investigation shows that the victim was not the target of this heinous act."

Police are looking for tips from the public that may help solve the case. You can report information anonymously.