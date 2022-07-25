Girl, 13, shot in Evanston backyard when unknown gunman peered over fence: police

A 13-year-old girl was shot Monday night in north suburban Evanston, police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Evanston police say an unknown offender fired a gun over a fence into a backyard at several teenage juveniles in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue.

A 13-year-old girl was the only juvenile struck by the gunfire, police said. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

There are no offenders in custody, police said.

There is a large police presence in the area. Police say if you are not a nearby resident to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Evanston police at 847-866-5000.