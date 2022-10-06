Evanston water rescue: 8 people rescued after 5 boats overturn on Lake Michigan

The weather took a wicked turn Thursday night, which made for suddenly dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan.

Five boats overturned in the water in Evanston.

Eight people had to be rescued as the lake got rough.

"The tides have turned, and the lake kinda flipped on us, and capsized some boats — multiple people in the water. We had a full water response," said Evanston Fire Chief Paul Polep.

Northwestern University's rescue boat also helped with the operation.

No injuries were reported.

