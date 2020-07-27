Evanston’s 3rd fatal shooting in a week may be retaliation for earlier homicide: police

As Evanston reels from its third fatal shooting in a week, detectives are investigating whether the latest homicide on Sunday was retaliation for a fatal shooting the day before.

The three fatal shootings are the first-reported homicides in Evanston this year.

The most recent shooting killed Andrew Williams, 29, about 3 p.m. Sunday after two masked gunmen exited a vehicle and opened fire in the 1900 block of Hartrey Avenue, Evanston police said.

Williams was taken to Evanston Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The shooting may have stemmed from a shooting that killed Deashawn Turner, 21, early Saturday in the 2200 block of Emerson Street, police said.

The first fatal shooting happened midday Thursday, July 23, when Brian Carrion, of Glenview, was shot near the CTA Howard Red Line stop, police said. He died at the scene.

No arrest has been announced in any of the three shootings.

Evanston police detectives and North Regional Major Crimes Task Force are conducting a homicide investigation.