Evelyn Paige Clark: Indiana Silver Alert for missing 3-year-old girl canceled

A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled in Indiana after a 3-year-old girl disappeared on Monday.

Evelyn Paige Clark was reported missing from Wabash, Indiana, and was last seen around noon. She was believed to be in extreme danger, police said.

This afternoon, Indiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert, indicating Evelyn was located.

Evelyn Paige Clark | Provided

No further information was provided regarding her disappearance.

Wabash, Indiana, is located 83 miles north of Indianapolis.