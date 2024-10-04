Evergreen Park High School shines during Orange Friday pep rally ahead of homecoming game

FOX 32's Orange Friday Pep Rally brought out the green and white pride of Evergreen Park High School, home of the Mustangs.

The event kicked off with the Marching Mustangs performing a lively rendition of "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd, setting the stage for Friday's highly anticipated homecoming game.

Football coach Jim Ramazinski shared his excitement for the big day.

"We’re super excited to show our team to the whole community. We've got our pep rally, we got a fan fest coming before [the game], our boys have been practicing hard all week, and we’re super excited to get out there tonight," said Ramazinski. "Our boys worked hard. Our cheerleaders, our band, our dance team, our color guard. And we’re excited to show off everyone tonight and have a great day and make it really memorable for our students together."

Principal Matt Dugan also expressed his pride.

"It’s an amazing school with an amazing group of students. We have the best students, the best school. I grew up not too far from here. Couldn’t be more proud of everything going on here, and I’m honored to be principal here. We're looking forward to tonight," said Dugan.

The Mustangs will take on their rivals, Eisenhower High School, in a special homecoming matchup on their newly renovated football field.

Adding to the festivities, FOX 32 Chicago presented Principal Dugan with a personalized Chicago Bears jersey, delivered in style by none other than the school's Mustang mascot, who made a grand entrance on horseback.