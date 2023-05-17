Cook County man charged with attempted murder in expressway shooting

A 54-year-old suburban man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 57.

State police say that on May 14, 2023, shots were fired from Alton D. Mills' vehicle, striking another vehicle and critically injuring a back-seat passenger.

The incident occurred in the area of the I-57 northbound entrance ramp from 147th St. in Posen, Illinois.

Following an extensive investigation, Mills, of Evergreen Park, was taken into custody on May 16 and is being held without bond at Cook County Jail.

Alton D. Mills | ISP

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately released.