Attempted robbery at Evergreen Park Walmart ends with suspect fatally shot by accomplice

The Brief A man died after an attempted robbery in a Walmart parking lot ended when one of the alleged offenders accidentally shot his accomplice during a struggle, Evergreen Park police said. The wounded man was dropped off at a Chicago hospital by a matching vehicle and later pronounced dead. Police are still searching for the two remaining suspects who fled in a silver Audi.



A man was killed Saturday night after an attempted robbery at a suburban Walmart parking lot ended when one of the suspects was accidentally shot by an accomplice.

What we know:

Officers were called around 7:50 p.m. to the store at 2500 W. 95th St., where a man told police he was approached by a silver Audi carrying three people. Two men armed with handguns got out and tried to rob him, police said, but during a struggle one of the offenders fired several shots, striking the other.

The group fled in the Audi, and at 8:53 p.m. a man with multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off at a Chicago hospital by a vehicle matching that description. He was later pronounced dead, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as 18-year-old Justin Bell, of Lynwood.

The other two people who were in the Audi, which had temporary Illinois registration and damage to the front driver’s side, have not been located.

What you can do:

Evergreen Park police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 708-422-2144.

Dig deeper:

In October, there was another shooting that spilled inside the Evergreen Park Walmart, leaving two people wounded.

A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder in the attack that injured a 23-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman who was an innocent bystander.

Yoseph K. Barnes, 20, was arrested minutes after the shooting.