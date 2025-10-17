Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Evergreen Park Walmart shooting

The Brief A 20-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder in Wednesday’s Walmart shooting in Evergreen Park. The incident injured a 23-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman outside the store. The suspect, Yoseph K. Barnes, was taken into custody minutes after the shooting.



A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at an Evergreen Park Walmart left two people injured on Wednesday.

What we know:

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged 20-year-old Yoseph K. Barnes with attempted murder following the shooting at the Walmart Supercenter at 95th Street and Western Avenue.

Yoseph K. Barnes

Additional charges are pending indictment.

The backstory:

Evergreen Park police said the shooting began as a dispute between two people who knew each other. Police were called to the busy store after reports of gunfire outside and then inside the building.

Barnes reportedly arrived in a gray Hyundai and started shooting, targeting a 23-year-old man walking into the store.

A 70-year-old woman, who police said was an innocent bystander, was shot in the foot outside the entrance and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition. Police believe she was hit by a ricochet or bullet fragment.

Barnes chased the 23-year-old into the store and continued firing. The victim was hit five times in the leg and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with severe blood loss. His current condition is unknown.

Police said store security quickly identified Barnes from surveillance footage, and police arrested him within 15 minutes. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and Chicago police later found the car used in the incident in the 800 block of West Marquette Rd.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the dispute or how Barnes and the victim knew each other.

What's next:

Barnes was scheduled to appear at the Bridgeview Courthouse on Friday for arraignment.