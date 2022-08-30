Asian American history requirement starts in Illinois public schools

Beginning this year, every public school and high school in Illinois must include a unit of instruction on Asian American history.

Teachers are being offered a free virtual professional development workshop.

Grace Pai from Advancing Justice Chicago says adding lessons on Asian American history will help deal with stereotypes.

"Asian Americans are part of American history, but often our stories are not told," said Pai. "So, it's not so much about teaching about Asians in Asia, its more about talking about Americans, and kind of telling a fuller story of who has contributed to American History."

A database with resources on Asian American studies will also be available for teachers and other educators.