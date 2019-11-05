Every song on Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' album debuted on the Hot 100

article

Kanye West's "Jesus Is King" album was not only crowned No. 1 on the charts but also managed to land every song on Billboard's Hot 100 this week.

"Follow God" debuted the highest on the chart in the Top 10 at No. 7, followed by "Closed On Sunday," the 42-year-old born-again believer's anthem about Chick-fil-A and family values, at No. 17.

The "Jesus Walks" rapper released his ninth consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on Oct. 25, breaking a personal record with his biggest streaming week and topping the Christian and Gospel Album charts in his faith-based debut.

In the top 25, "Selah" and "On God" came in at 19 and 23, respectively, with "God Is" and "Use This Gospel," featuring Clipse and Kenny G, Nos. 36 and 37.

Making their first appearance on the Hot 100 are Ant Clemons, who is featured on "Everything We Need" with Ty Dolla Sign at No. 33, and "Water" at No. 50, Fred Hammond, who is featured in "Hands On" at No. 59, and the Sunday Service Choir, who is featured on the first track of the album, "Every Hour" at No. 44.

The final track on the album, "Jesus Is Lord," comes in at No. 62, giving West a solid lineup.

One user on Twitter pointed out the conversion for West, along with her own:

"I used to strip dance to the song 'Gold Digger' by Kanye West. Now, years later, I am praising and worshiping the Lord while listening to his album 'Jesus Is King,'" she wrote. "You are never too far gone. God will call you, appoint you and work through you to bring him glory."

And West, also a producer and fashion designer, who says he is no longer an entertainer and he plans to stop using vulgar words in his music, shows no signs of slowing down. He told Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 that he plans to release a "Sunday Service album" called "Jesus Is Born" on Christmas Day.

"Music is my job," West said. "That's why I'm putting out the album. Serving God in everything that I can do is my job. That's why I'm here. That's why I'm on the planet is to be in service and in fear, love, and service to God."