Eviction scams on the rise as con artists take advantage of confusion, BBB warns

Scammers are capitalizing on confusion and stress surrounding evictions to take money from people with unstable living situations.

The Better Business Bureau is calling on Illinois residents to be cautious when negotiating loans, acquiring credit repair services or dealing with people promoting "government" programs.

One victim received a call from a loan provider, saying their loan application had been accepted.

"There was just one catch," said Steve Bernas from the BBB. "Before the company could release the money, the borrower had to increase their credit score. The company said they had a way to help."

The scammers promised to send money to the victim's account and asked for it to be sent back, which would inflate the borrower's credit score.

However, the scammers never actually transferred the money, causing the borrower to send them $1,000 and cause their accounts to be overdrawn.

The BBB urges you to report scams at BBB.org/ScamTracker.

They have issued the following advice to consumers looking to avoid scams:

