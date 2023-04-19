'Evil Dead Rise' stars talk bloody new sequel

One of the most iconic horror movie franchises of all time returns with a bloody new sequel this weekend when "Evil Dead Rise" opens in theaters.

The series began back in 1981 with the cult classic "The Evil Dead," which catapulted directed Sam Rami into filmmaking stardom.

The stars of the new sequel, the fifth film in the franchise, Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland, spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the bloody horror flick – and the craziest place they ever found blood on themselves…even after they’d wrapped filming.

"I didn’t tell anyone, left the lost" said Sullivan, "and realized my hands had all the blood – I realized I’d just been stabbed [in the film]," adding the store attendant looked at her (fake) blood drenched hand and was visibly shaken.

"Evil Dead Rise" hits theaters on Friday.