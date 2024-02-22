Ewan McGregor stars alongside daughter in new film 'Bleeding Love'

Acclaimed actor Ewan McGregor stars alongside his daughter in the new drama "Bleeding Love."

Clara McGregor not only co-stars with her father, but wrote the film as well. The film follows a father driving his daughter across country to rehab after she overdoses.

Ewan McGregor sat down to talk with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter to discuss his daughter’s affect on his work.

"I think you draw from your own experience," McGregor said. "It took my a long time to play a Dad. I didn’t get offered Dads until Clara was 14 or something, I’d been a Dad for a long, long time before I started playing them."

"Bleeding Love" is available new on Video On Demand.