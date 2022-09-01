Ex-Chicago high school dean accused of sex with teen, posing as stepfather to help her get abortions

article

The former dean of a Chicago public high school is facing a felony charge for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a teen student.

Brian Crowder, 40, was working at the Greater Lawndale High School for Social Justice in 2013 when he allegedly began a relationship with the girl, who was 15 at the time, according to a bond proffer. Prosecutors say it began with Crowder sending the student messages over Snapchat, which led to them regularly having sex for about two years.

"Brian Crowder has not worked at Social Justice since September of 2021 and was terminated by the district in November of 2021," school principal Omar Chilous said in a letter sent out to families on Wednesday. "I know this is difficult news for our entire community, and our counselors, social workers, and psychologists are available for students who need support."

Prosecutors say that the relationship involved the two having sex multiple times a month between 2013 and 2015, the outlet reported. In 2014, she reportedly became pregnant and Crowder allegedly posed as her stepfather so he could sign a consent form for her to get an abortion. This allegedly happened again the following year.

Prosecutors say the alleged victim told a teacher what was going on in 2015, but did not report it to the police.

The relationship ended in 2015, prosecutors say, but Crowder allegedly contacted the former student in 2019, including trying to reach her at her job. She filed a report with Chicago police in September 2021 and the school took action, investigating the allegations and firing Crowder.

Prosecutors charged Crowder with one felony count of criminal sexual assault after a lengthy police investigation that included obtaining Snapchat messages and medical records.

Crowder had been in custody on a $75,000 D-bond, which required him to pay 10% of that amount to get out.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 20.