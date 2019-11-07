Ex-stripper who had lover kill fiance, then had lover killed gets 28 years: reports

An Australian ex-stripper who convinced her lover to kill her fiancé, then later arranged for the lover to be killed, was sentenced Thursday to 28 years in prison, according to reports.

Robyn Lindholm, 46, was already serving a 25-year-sentence after pleading guilty to having her estranged lover, Wayne Amey, killed, The Guardian reported.

A Melbourne judge on Thursday found Lindholm guilty of convincing Amey to kill her fiance, George Templeton, in 2005.

Templeton’s body was never found. During a pre-sentence hearing, his family begged Lindholm to tell them his resting place.

“If we as a family could ask for anything, it is to know what happened to George and where his body lies,” his sister-in-law, Deborah Teazis, said. “You have the option to do what’s right ... to tell us where George’s body is.”

Eight years later, she arranged for Amey to be killed when their relationship soured. The man who she convinced, Torsten Trabert, was motivated by an “obsessive lust” when he killed for Lindholm, according to the report.

Trabert reportedly bludgeoned Amey with a baseball bat before stabbing and strangling him, then dumped his body in a remote location, news.com.au reported.

“There would be little scope for rehabilitation and there is a complete absence of any remorse in the killing of George Templeton,” prosecutor Ray Gibson QC told the Victorian Supreme Court during last month’s pre-sentence hearing.

Lindholm will not be eligible for parole until she is in her 70s.

