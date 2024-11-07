Exonerated Illinois prisoners, advocates push for improved compensation bill

Exonerated individuals and their advocates are pressing Illinois lawmakers to pass a bill aimed at increasing compensation for those who spent years, sometimes decades, wrongfully imprisoned.

Activists say the current compensation formula, which would pay just over $6,400 per year for wrongful imprisonment, falls far short of a fair amount.

The Illinois Innocence Project, a group focused on overturning wrongful convictions, is calling on lawmakers to act urgently during the current legislative veto session to pass the Exoneree Compensation Bill.

Stephanie Kamel, an advocate with the project, says the legislation — officially known as Senate Amendment 1 to HB 1015 — has bipartisan support across both chambers of the Illinois legislature.

"This is not a partisan issue," Kamel said.

Jimmy Soto, a man who served 42 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, also urged lawmakers to pass the bill.