Experience the magic of '2 Pianos 4 Hands' at Northlight Theatre

It's a two-hour musical journey.

2 Pianos 4 Hands, now playing at Skokie's Northlight Theatre, features two piano enthusiasts sharing stories of pushy parents, eccentric teachers, and endless practice sessions.

Throughout the show, they perform a mix of classical and pop tunes, giving the audience plenty of chances to play "name that tune."

Actor-musician Matthew McGloin believes anyone who's ever taken a music lesson will relate to the characters, just as he did.

"Oh gosh, there's a lot in the show that I can relate to," said McGloin. "Because we start from a young age, and you're meeting these kids who have a gift, but who aren't really sure they want to be doing it. They want to be outside playing. But then they have parents and teachers who are saying you're really good at this, you should keep going!"

Adam LaSalle, the other half of this musical duo, says the show resonates with every audience.

"We are very fortunate that people are very excited to come see it," said LaSalle. "It's fun because even though we play a lot of classical music, we also do a lot of pop music and there's a lot of fun stuff that people recognize. And so you get a really dynamic story. Even if they didn't grow up around classical music, they still can appreciate everything from the classical to all the pop stuff."

The show features classical pieces by Bach, Beethoven and Chopin, as well as popular hits by Billy Joel, Elton John and John Lennon.

2 Pianos 4 Hands has been extended through August 11.

Northlight Theatre is located in the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie.

For tickets, visit northlight.org.