Experts say mental health should be top priority for kids as they return to school

Making sure your child is ready to go back to school involves more than shopping for new clothes and supplies.

Communication experts say their mental health should also be a priority.

It's almost like starting a new job for adults.

There's uncertainty about a new teacher's expectations, the amount of homework, and how hard it will be to fit in and make the grade.

However, there are ways parents can ease the transition, like determining ahead of time who their child can turn to for certain problems.

"What kind up support do I want?' 'Do I want to vent?' Do I want advice?' 'Do I want comfort?' And then who is the best person or persons to offer that to me? Is it a close confidant? Is it a person with special expertise?' Assessing those two things will help people, um, communicate their need more clearly, identify who to go to," said Emily Buehler from Purdue University.

It can be tempting for kids to turn to social media for support. Parents should address the potential risks of doing that, like the danger of confiding in strangers or the potential ridicule they may face by going public with certain feelings.