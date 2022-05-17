Explosion damages four parked cars in Humboldt Park

An explosion damaged four parked vehicles early Tuesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Police and firefighters responded to an explosion involving four cars around 3:28 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Crystal Street, officials said.

There were no reported injuries and no one is in custody, police said.

The Office of Fire Investigation is looking into the cause of the explosion.

No additional information was immediately available.