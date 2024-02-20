Expand / Collapse search

Expressway shooting in Elk Grove Village causes delays on Eisenhower

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Elk Grove Village
Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting near I-390 and I-53 in Elk Grove Village. The investigation caused delays on the outbound Eisenhower.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting near Route 390 in Elk Grove Village

Route 53 west between the Elgin-O'Hare Expressway and the Biesterfield Road exit was closed for investigation.

The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. 

As a result, there were delays on the outbound Eisenhower. As state police investigated, the Eisenhower was shut down from the Byrne Interchange to Route 390. 

The investigation has since been completed. 