Expressway shooting in Elk Grove Village causes delays on Eisenhower
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting near Route 390 in Elk Grove Village.
Route 53 west between the Elgin-O'Hare Expressway and the Biesterfield Road exit was closed for investigation.
The shooting happened just after 6 a.m.
As a result, there were delays on the outbound Eisenhower. As state police investigated, the Eisenhower was shut down from the Byrne Interchange to Route 390.
The investigation has since been completed.