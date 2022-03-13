Expressway shooting on I-290 in Cook County leaves 1 injured

A shooting on I-290 in Cook County left on person injured Sunday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, at about 1 a.m., on I-290 westbound near California Avenue, an expressway shooting occurred.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

State police did not have any further details to share at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

