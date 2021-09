A woman was shot while driving on Interstate 57 in Markham early Thursday, according to the Illinois State Police.

The woman drove to Holy Cross Hospital after she was shot near 159th Street around 5 a.m. and was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, state police said.

The northbound lanes were closed at 159th Street as troopers investigated.

They were reopened by 6:30 a.m.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP