Fake vaccinations cards could warrant up to 5 years in prison

It is a continuing scam in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic: the sale and purchase of fake vaccination cards.

The square document is the only official record so far to prove vaccination status. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says every 10 days they are being flagged of online suppliers advertising fraudulent records.

According to the FBI, "the creation, purchase, or sale of vaccine cards by individuals is illegal and endangers public safety."

If caught, penalties include significant fines and prison time of up to five years.

"If you wanna get a vaccination card, get one by way of getting vaccinated," Raoul said.

Officials also say not to share photos of your vaccination record on social media. Doing so could compromise your personal information, leaving you vulnerable for identity theft.

