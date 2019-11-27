Falling debris amid high winds injures 1 near Willis Tower

A piece of falling wood injured a driver Wednesday morning near Willis Tower amid a high wind warning in the Chicago area.

The debris fell about 7:40 a.m. from a construction scaffold in the 100 block of South Wacker Drive, according to Chicago police.

The “wooden-type” debris struck two vehicles and smashed the windshield of one of them, police said.

The driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with an arm injury, police said. He was listed in good condition.

A photo of the scene published to social media showed a taxi cab with a whole smashed through the driver’s side of its front windshield.

A high wind warning is set from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts up to 60 mph are expected to blow down power lines, trees and cause outages.