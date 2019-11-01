Falling ice from Willis Tower prompts street closures

article

Falling ice from Willis Tower prompted authorities to shut down a section of road Friday in the Loop.

Adams Street was closed to vehicles and pedestrians between Wacker Drive and Wells Street, according to Melissa Stratton, spokesperson for the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Police shut down the two blocks about 10:25 a.m. due to falling ice, Stratton said. No injuries or damage has been reported.

On Thursday, a snowstorm moved through Chicago and dropped a record-breaking 1.2 inches of snow on O’Hare International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures dropped below freezing overnight, with Chicago measuring 24 degrees at 6 a.m. Friday, before creeping above 32 degrees around 8 a.m., according to weather service data.