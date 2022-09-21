Famed director Darren Aronofsky talks new 'Monster Club' novel

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky has directed some of the most disturbing films of all time – but now the famed writer/director of "Black Swan" and "Requiem for a Dream" is crafting a story for a new audience: kids.

Aronofsky’s new book "Monster Club" is now on bookshelves around the country and tells the story of kids who must battle imaginary monsters who’ve come to life – and FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with the director about the difference between crafting stories about monsters for both kids and adults.

"A lot of my films don’t really have antogonists, they’re kind of invisible," the director said. "If you think about ‘Requiem for a Dream,’ addiction is the bad guy and it’s sort of this invisible thing.

"It was very literal when we were kids. As you get older – and it’s sort of what ‘Monster Club’ is about – you kind of have to think ‘Monsters don’t really exist…or do they?’"

"Monster Club" is in bookstores now and Aronofsky’s new film "The Whale" hits theaters later this year.