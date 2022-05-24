Families of women who died during heat spell in Rogers Park senior highrise launch lawsuits

During a heat spell this month, three women were found dead in the James Sneider Apartments for seniors in Rogers Park.

The families want justice and they are hiring big-name lawyers to get it: Sam Adam, Ben Crump, and now Larry Rogers Jr.

Powers Rogers LLP is representing the family of Janice Lee Reed.

The 68-year-old's family said her apartment was "like an oven" and that she complained to management but nothing was ever done.

The lawsuit filed is against Gateway and the Hispanic Housing Development Corporation, a nonprofit developer of affordable housing and manager of public housing facilities.

The suit alleges the owners kept the heat on the week of May 9 despite record-high temps in Chicago.

Reed leaves behind five grandchildren, one she never met, and four great-grandchildren.

Her only child, Veldarin Jackson, said his mother complained to management and was told there was nothing they could do until June 1.

"It was 102 in there, 103. We opened the windows in her place and it was still hot, no breeze," Jackson said.

The Sneider Apartments has air conditioning but there is no ordinance requiring the facility to maintain cool temps the way the heat ordinance requires warmth.

There is a law that required senior facilities to maintain the temp at 75 degrees, but only if it's 100 degrees or hotter outside.

"They were well aware of the fact that the temperatures were excessively hot all week in the property and despite complaints from elected officials, despite complaints residents in the premise, they refused to address the concerns of our most sensitive and tender citizens," Rogers said.

The Hispanic Housing Development Corporation released a statement about the women's deaths Tuesday:

"We are deeply saddened by the deaths of three women who made our James Sneider Apartments their home. We mourn the loss of Janice Reed, Gwendolyn Osborne and Delores McNeely and send our deepest sympathies to their families and friends.

Hispanic Housing Development Corporation has long been devoted to providing affordable homes and services that allow seniors to remain independent. The safety and security of all our residents have always been our highest priority. We are working with the City of Chicago and conducting our own investigation into last week’s circumstances."