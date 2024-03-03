Family argument ends in deadly shooting in Hammond: police

A family argument led to a deadly shooting in Hammond early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 4:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Warwick Avenue.

Police arrived after the shooting occurred and they found two people with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, identified as Charles Stokes, died at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital for a shoulder injury, according to police.

It's unknown what led to the argument, but officials say there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.